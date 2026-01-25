Saanve Megghana: 'Kudumbasthan' gave me everything I was waiting for!

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) Actress Saanve Megghana, whose performance in the blockbuster film 'Kudumbasthan' came in for much appreciation from the critics last year, has now penned an emotional post on the occasion of the film completing one year, saying it gave her everything that she was waiting for.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress shared BTS videos shot on the sets of the film and wrote, "One year for Kudumbasthan! Kutty story sollaporaen.. Romba heartfelt idhu... (I'm going to narrate a small story and this is a heartfelt one...) I started my journey with a few Telugu films, and I will always be grateful for the love I received. I’ve grown a lot with every film."

She then went on to add, "Even with all the appreciation for all the characters I’ve played so far, I was still looking for a real breakthrough. That moment came with Kudumbasthan. My first blockbuster! I’ve been acting since 2017 and this film gave me everything I was waiting for. The love and respect I continue to receive from makkal, from theatres to OTT, across Tamil Nadu and beyond, is truly special."

"Right now, I’m working with two amazing teams, super filmmakers, technicians and co-actors. Two films coming this year, 2026. Idhuvum oru beginning maadri iruku (This too looks like a beginning). Nandri to everyone associated with Kudumbasthan. Grateful always. Especially to my wonderful team @rajeshwarkaliswamy @vinoths_offl @iam_prasannabalachandran @manikabali87 @vaisaghh @nivedita.rajappan @guru_somasundaram @sujithnsubramaniam and the whole team. And my family and friends like family," she said.

For the unaware, director Rajeshwar Kalisamy’s comedy drama ‘Kudumbasthan’, which went on to emerge a superhit within the first few days of its release, had gone on to complete a strong 50-day run in theatres.

The film, which featured actors Manikandan and Saanve Megghana in the lead and which revolved around the travails of a middle-class family man in today’s world, continued to do well in theatres, despite its OTT release on March 7 last year.

