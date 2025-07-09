Rupali Ganguly remembers legendry Guru Dutt on his 100th birth anniversary

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) It has been 100 years since legendary actor and filmmaker Guru Dutt came into this world. Remembering the glorious legacy of Dutt Saab, popular television actress, Rupali Ganguly penned a heartfelt note on her X (Previously known as Twitter) handle.

Calling the 'Pyaasa' maker the poet who spoke through his movies, she wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Remembering the timeless legend Guru Dutt Saab on his 100th birth anniversary. A century since his birth, yet his art feels more alive than ever. He wasn’t just a filmmaker, he was a poet who spoke through cinema."

Recalling some of his most celebrated work, the 'Anupamaa' actress added, "Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. His films weren’t just watched, they were felt. His stories captured longing, love, loss... and left an indelible mark on Indian cinema."

"Even today, his work speaks to the dreamer, the misfit, the artist in all of us. Gone too soon but his magic will live forever...Happy 100th Birthday Guru Dutt Saab..Thank you for the emotion, the poetry, the legacy," Rupali concluded.

Dutt stepped into acting back in 1944 with a small role as Sri Krishna in "Chand".

In 1951, he made his directorial debut with "Gamble", starring Dev Anand.

Some of his most notable works included "Pyaasa", "Kaagaz Ke Phool", "Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam", "Chaudhvin Ka Chand", and "Mr. & Mrs. 55", to name just a few.

His last outing was in 1964 with Hrishikesh Mukherjee's "Sanjh Aur Savera", in which he worked alongside Meena Kumari.

Dutt breathed his last on October 10th, 1964. He was found dead in his Pedder Road apartment in Bombay at the age of 39.

According to the reports, Dutt had been mixing alcohol and sleeping pills. It is still not clear if he died by suicide or due to an unfortunate accident.

Dutt left many projects incomplete after his demise.

