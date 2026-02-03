Rupali Ganguly recreates Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu’s ‘Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi’

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Actress Rupali Ganguly recreated the iconic song ‘Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi’, originally featuring Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu, with her mother and shared a glimpse of the fun moment on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Rupali posted a dance reel featuring her mother, captioning it, “Dance hits different when mummy is in the frame,” along with hashtags #MummyLove, #DanceReel, #FamilyMoments, #TrendingReel and #MaldivesMasti.

In the video, Rupali is seen grooving to the popular track while her mother and sister join her, adding a warm and playful touch to the performance.

The "Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi" track has been crooned by Alka Yagnik, Kailash Kher, and Priyanka Chopra with composition by Nadeem Saifi and Shravan Rathod. The lyrics of the song have been provided by Sameer.

The song is from the 2002 film Barsaat, which is directed by Suneel Darshan. It stars Bobby Deol, Priyanka, and Bipasha. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2002 American film Sweet Home Alabama.

It follows the story of Arav, an ambitious man, who travels to the US to seek better opportunities and falls in love with Anna, who is unaware of his previous marriage.

Talking about Rupali, she is one of the highest-paid television actresses in India. The actress is best known for portraying Monisha Singh Sarabhai in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa Joshi in the drama Anupamaa.

She made her acting debut at age seven, in her father's directorial venture Saaheb in 1985. Rupali featured opposite Tapas Paul in her father's Bengali film Balidan. Despite the success of the film, she no longer had any further feat in Bengali cinema.

The actress later had her breakthrough with her portrayal of Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama series Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. She also participated in Bigg Boss 1. The actress was also seen in Ek Packet Umeed and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

Rupali is currently seen in Anupamaa. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. It is one of the longest-running Indian television soap operas. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role and formerly starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna. Since October 2024, the series stars Rupali with Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria as second-generation leads.

The show revolves around Anupamaa Shah, a selfless homemaker who reclaims her identity after being taken for granted by her family. After discovering her husband’s infidelity, she chooses self-respect, independence, and personal growth, navigating relationships and societal expectations while redefining her role in life.

