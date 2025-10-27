Rukmini Vasanth shares BTS clips, notes that show the effort she put in to play Kanakavati in 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Rukmini Vasanth, who plays the character of Kanakavati in director Rishab Shetty's pan Indian blockbuster film 'Kantara: Chapter 1', has now shared BTS clips and notes she made to play her character to perfection.

Taking to her Instagram page, Rukmini Vasanth wrote, "Becoming Kanakavathi" and shared a series of clips, notes, and sketches she had made while working on the film.

One of the BTS clips showed the actress learning to ride a horse, while a note she shared showed all the important traits of Kanakavathi written around her name. The actress also shared some sketches that she had made while on the sets. One of the sketches was that of actor Jayaram as the King.

The film, which has emerged a phenomenal success, has come in for appreciation from several celebrities cutting across film industries. It may be recalled that Telugu star Allu Arjun had recently taken to his X timeline to appreciate the film. He had said, "Watched #Kantara last night. Wow, what a mind-blowing film. I was in a trance watching it. Kudos to @shetty_rishab garu for a one-man show as writer, director, and actor. He excelled in every craft."

The actor had also gone on to compliment other members of the unit. He had said, "Aesthetic performances by @rukminitweets garu, #Jayaram garu, @gulshandevaiah garu, and others. Brilliant work by the technicians…especially the music by @AJANEESHB garu, cinematography by #AravindSKashyap garu, art direction by @DharaniGange91 garu, and stunts by #ArjunRaj garu."

Allu Arjun had ended his post by congratulating the film's producer. He wrote, "Big congratulations to producer @VKiragandur garu and the entire @hombalefilms team. Honestly, words fall short to describe the experience. Lots of love, admiration, and respect."

Rishab Shetty had responded to Allu Arjun's post saying, "Thank you @alluarjun avre for the lovely wishes. Truly grateful for your warmth and support. More power and success to you always."

For the unaware, 'Kantara: Chapter 1' released worldwide on October 2 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu,Malayalam, Hindi, and English. Written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film is the much-awaited prequel to the 2022 blockbuster 'Kantara'. The movie stars Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth and Jayaram in the lead roles. Filming for the upcoming actioner began in November 2023, with the first look and teaser released on November 27.

'Kantara : Chapter 1', the prequel to the blockbuster film, is set during the reign of the Kadambas of Banavasi. It has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films.

--IANS

mkr/