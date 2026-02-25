Rose Sardana shoots with Jesse Lever for her next in Nashik

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Basking in the success of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", actress Rose Sardana has joined forces with actor Jesse Lever for her next.

She is currently shooting in the scenic locales of Nashik alongside Jesse Lever.

The Nashik schedule is believed to be a crucial leg of the project, with key sequences being filmed against the city’s picturesque backdrops.

While the details of the storyline have been kept under wraps for now, the sources suggest that Rose will be seen in a vibrant and dynamic role in her next.

Shedding light on her experience, Rose revealed that collaborating with Jesse turned out to be a lot of fun for her, claiming that there is a natural rhythm in their scenes.

“Every project teaches you something new, and this one feels very special. Shooting in Nashik has been beautiful — the energy of the place truly reflects on screen. Working with Jesse has been a lot of fun; there’s a natural rhythm in our scenes. I’m excited for the audience to see this side of me," shared Rose.

The speculations of Rose and Jesse coming together for a project started doing the rounds after the two were recently spotted stepping out together from a popular cafe.

Rose made her acting debut back in 2015 with the show "Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi" on Colors TV.

She has been a part of many television serials thereafter, such as "Hum Aapke Ghar Mein Rehte Hain" on Sab TV and "Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyar" on Sony TV.

However, she rose to fame with her work on the show "Akbar Ka Bal Birbal" on Star Bharat. She was seen as the lead in the drama, along with Vishal Kotian and Ali Asgar.

After that, she also went on to be a part of the popular show "Kundali Bhagya", which is known to be one of the longest-running Indian television series.

