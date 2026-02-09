Rohit Shetty clarifies ‘Golmaal 5’ is not influenced by ‘Do Aur Do Paanch’ in any form

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Superstar director Rohit Shetty has issued a clarification with regards to his upcoming film ‘Golmaal 5’. The director has said through his team that the film is not based on or inspired by the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Do Aur Do Paanch’.

On Monday, his team took to Instagram, and shared a note in which they called out media houses for publishing factually incorrect news pertaining to the film.

They wrote, “We wish to issue a strict clarification regarding certain news reports currently circulating across online and digital media platforms claiming that Golmaal 5 is inspired by or based on the film 'Do Aur Do Paanch'. We categorically state that these reports are factually incorrect, misleading and completely untrue. We strongly request all media houses, publications, portals, and digital platforms to refrain from publishing or circulating unverified information”.

“Any news, update or clarification pertaining to Rohit Shetty or Golmaal 5 must be verified with us or the official PR representatives, prior to publication or Strict Legal action will be taken. We expect your cooperation in maintaining journalistic accuracy and responsibility. We also request that incorrect reports currently in circulation be corrected or taken down at the earliest”, they added.

‘Golmaal’ is the 2nd film franchise in India with 5 parts, the first being ‘Housefull’. ‘Golmaal’ film franchise completes 20 years in 2026.

‘Do Aur Do Paanch’ also stars Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, and Kader Khan in pivotal roles. The story revolves around two rival petty criminals, Vijay and Sunil, who are hired by their respective bosses to abduct the young son of a wealthy businessman from his boarding school. To carry out their mission, they assume fake identities and become teachers at the school, Vijay as the physical education instructor and Sunil as the music teacher. As days go by, both men unexpectedly bond with the boy and fall in love with their female colleagues, leading them to abandon their original plan.

Eventually, when the real villain tries to kidnap the child, Vijay and Sunil join forces to rescue him and bring the criminals to justice.

