Rita Ora reveals what’s her key to happy marriage with Taika Waititi

Los Angeles, July 15 (IANS) Actress-singer Rita Ora is sharing insights into a successful relationship. The actress feels that mutual support is the key to her marriage to Taika Waititi.

The 34-year-old pop star has been married to the Hollywood director since 2022, and she's now explained why their relationship works so well, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The chart-topping singer told ‘People’ magazine, "I think just respect and supporting each other through our own separate careers, ventures, space and just honouring that and being support systems”.

Rita and Taika, 49, were good friends before their relationship took a romantic turn, and she thinks that's been key to their success, too.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker, who previously dated the likes of Calvin Harris and Andrew Watt, said, "Being best friends, I think, is really great”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Rita recently revealed that she's like "the fairy godmother" to Taika's children. The director has two kids with his ex-wife Chelsea Winstanley, and Rita admitted that she has a great relationship with his children.

During an appearance on the Begin Again with Davina McCall podcast, Rita shared, "It is so fun. I just have the best time with them. I'm like the fairy godmother (who) gives them all the sugar and all the ice cream, and then sends them back. And their mother, who I love dearly, is like, 'They're bouncing off the walls’”.

Rita also revealed that she relished the experience of taking the kids to see Ed Sheeran, her long-time showbiz friend.

The singer said, "I think that's the fun part of being a stepmom, like you can do those naughty things. I take them out, and I took them to an Ed Sheeran concert. They met Ed Sheeran, like, I was giving it all to these kids”.

Meanwhile, Rita recently confessed that she wants to "celebrate (her) sexuality" through her new music. The singer released her latest single, Heat, last month, and Rita admitted that it's a taste of things to come.

--IANS

aa/