Riddhima Kapoor turns 45, mother Neetu Kapoor shares endearing post

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) “Bollywood Wives” fame Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned a year older today. On account of her birthday, Kapoor took to her social media account in expressing gratitude for a beautiful life.

Sharing a happy picture of herself, smiling ear to ear, Riddhima captioned the picture, “Every year of your life tells a beautiful story—chapter 45 is ready to shine. #letsdothis #45andlovingit #birthdayshenanigans.

The post was liked by her sister-in-law and Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt. Her mother and Bollywood veteran actress Neetu Kapoor also reshared the picture on her own social media account and wrote, "Happy birthday, my love." You are my sunshine, my pride, and my joy.”

On the 4th of September, Riddhima had shared a beautiful post in remembrance of her father and Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on his birthday. Sharing a beautiful family picture on account of his birthday, Riddhima captioned it as, “We celebrate you every day, Papa missed and remembered always. Love you… You are loved. Happy Birthday.|||” The actress who turned 45 today debuted in the entertainment industry with the hit OTT series “Bollywood Wives Season 2”.

The show aired in 2024. For the uninitiated, Riddhima is married to businessman Bharat Sahni and is based out of Delhi. During her father Rishi Kapoor's demise in 2020, Riddhima could not make it to Mumbai to bid him a final adieu because of strict COVID-19 restrictions. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was extremely close to her late father and Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima was also a jewellery designer by profession before venturing into Bollywood.

The actress is extremely close to her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and brother, Ranbir Kapoor. She also is a doting mother to a teenage girl, Samaira, and is loved for not mincing words.

--IANS

rd/