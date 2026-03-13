Riddhima Kapoor drops an old video of daughter Samara taking over the stage at just 3 years old

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Sister of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, took to her official Instagram handle and treated the netizens with a cute throwback video of her daughter Samara taking over the stage at just 3 years old.

The clip uploaded by Riddhima on her Insta Stories shows little Samara grooving to the tunes of the piano, playing in the backdrop. She looked absolutely adorable in a pink and white frock, as she enchanted everyone with their graceful moves.

The text overlay on the post read, "Warning 3-year-old performer taking over the stage (Dancing girl emoji) #Sampie (sic)."

On January 25 this year, Riddhima celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with husband Bharat Sahni.

Commemorating 2 decades of love and togetherness, she dropped a throwback video from her wedding day on social media.

In the clip, we could see Riddhima walking towards the mandap in the company of her brother, Ranbir, along with some other precious moments from her special day.

She also penned a nostalgic note for her husband, recalling the time she commenced the new journey of her life with the blessing of her parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

"Twenty years ago, my parents held my hand and sent me into a new life with their love, blessings and prayers. Everything I have today began with them," Riddhima wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Thanking her husband for being her constant pillar of strength in life, she went on to add, "And in you, Bharat, I found a partner who has stood beside me through every season-holding my hand, my heart, and our life together. Thank you for making our journey so meaningful and our home so full of love. Even now after all these years, the life we’ve built together still brings that same smile to my face."

Work-wise, Riddhima will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Ashish R. Mohan's "Dadi Ki Shaadi", co-starring her mother Neetu Kapoor and comedian Kapil Sharma.

