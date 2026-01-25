Riddhima Kapoor celebrates 20 years of love & togetherness with hubby Bharat Sahni

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor has successfully completed 2 decades of love, growth, and togetherness with her husband Bharat Sahni.

Commemorating her special day when she stepped into a new life 20 years ago with the blessings of her parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima posted a throwback video from her wedding day on social media.

The clip showed Riddhima walking towards the mandap in the company of her brother, Ranbir.

Putting her emotions into words, Riddhima wrote on her official Instagram handle, "Twenty years ago, my parents held my hand and sent me into a new life with their love, blessings and prayers.

Everything I have today began with them. (Red heart emoji) (sic)".

She also expressed gratitude towards her husband for being her constant pillar of strength and making their journey together meaningful.

"And in you, Bharat, I found a partner who has stood beside me through every season-holding my hand, my heart, and our life together. Thank you for making our journey so meaningful and our home so full of love.

Even now after all these years, the life we’ve built together still brings that same smile to my face. (Red heart emoji)," she added.

"20 years of love, growth and togetherness. Still choosing you every single day. POV: The sehra said, “I’m not leaving.” Happy anniversary to us (red heart and hug emojis) 25/01/06," Riddhima's post concluded.

For the unaware, Riddhima tied the knot with Delhi-based businessman Bharat Sahni back in 2006. The couple is blessed with a daughter, Samara Sahni, who came into this world in 2011.

Meanwhile, Riddhima is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ashish R. Mohan's "Dadi Ki Shaadi".

She will be seen alongside her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and comedian Kapil Sharma in her first Bollywood drama.

