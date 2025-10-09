Raza Murad reminisces about shooting with Kishore Kumar in ‘Door Waadiyon Mein Kahin’

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Veteran actor Raza Murad took a sauntered down memory lane as he reminisced about shooting with late legendary multi-hyphanate Kishore Kumar in the 1980 drama film Door Waadiyon Mein Kahin.

Raza took to Instagram, where he shared a scene from the film featuring him as the Jailer and Kishore Kumar.

“A memorable scene with the legendary kishore kumar in,"duur wadiyon mein kahin" which was shot in yusmarg,kashmir. I had played a kind hearted jailor, who sympathies with rehmat khan (kishore kumar) (sic).”

Raza says he’s fortunate that he got to work with a genius like Kishore Kumar.

“I am so fortunate that I had the opportunity to share the screen space with the all rounder genius,immortal,kishore kumar (sic),” he wrote.

Talking about Kishore Kumar, he is regarded as one of the greatest, most influential and dynamic singers in the history of modern Indian music and was notable for his yodelling and ability to sing songs in different voices.

Besides Hindi, he sang in many other Indian languages, including Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Gujarati, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Odia and Urdu.

Kishore Kumar died suddenly of a heart attack on 13 October 1987, his brother Ashok Kumar's 76th birthday. The day before his death, Kishore made his final recording, "Guru Guru", a duet with Asha Bhosle for the film Waqt Ki Awaz composed by Bappi Lahiri for Mithun Chakraborty and Sridevi.

Meanwhile Raza Murad, started his journey in acting with the 1972 film Ek Nazar. Since the 1980s, he has primarily appeared in supporting roles as a father, uncle, or villain.

One of his memorable roles as a character actor was the despondent poet in 1973's Namak Haraam with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna.

Murad had roles in successful Bollywood films such as Prem Rog, Henna, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Khud-daar, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Pyar Ka Mandir, Aankhen, Mohra, and Gupt.

Murad played a supporting role in Jodhaa Akbar. He also appeared in the TV series Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. Murad has appeared in several Telugu films, including Indra. He played Jalal-ud-din Khalji in the romantic period drama Padmaavat.

--IANS

dc/