Ravie Dubey posts romantic picture with his ‘darling’ Sargun Mehta

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor and TV show producer Ravie Dubey showcased his love for his actress-wife Sargun Mehta, whom he tagged as his “darling.”

Ravie took to Instagram, where he shared a picture. In the close-up selfie, Ravie and Sargun are sitting close and the actress has her head resting on his shoulder. The couple are looking into the camera lens as they pose for the click.

For the caption, Ravie wrote: “My darling.”

Ravie and Sargun started dating in 2009 after they worked together in the shoe 12/24 Karol Bagh. They got married in December 2013.

Ravie recently shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor, Nitesh Tiwari from the sets of their upcoming film ‘Ramayana: Part 1’.

Taking to Instagram, Ravie shared the picture, where he is seen posing next to the director and Ranbir, who will be seen essaying the role of Lord Rama in the film.

Ravie captioned the post: “Dhairya Dhani hai mahaguni hai vishwa vijay hai Ram,” which translates to "Patience is wealthy, it is supremely virtuous, and Lord Ram is the winner of the world."

He added: “In the company of legends @niteshtiwari22 sir #ranbirkapoor bhai.”

The film features a galaxy of stars with Ranbir in the role of Lord Ram, and Yash essaying Raavan, and actress Sai Pallavi playing Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol portrays Lord Hanuman, Amitabh Bachchan will play Jatayu and Lara Dutt will be seen as Kaikeyi.

Two music titans, Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman are joining forces for the film.

‘Ramayana’ is a two-part live-action cinematic universe being reimagined on the scale of the biggest tent poles produced to date.

The film also features Hollywood’s top stunt directors Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa), choreographing the epic battles between gods and demons.

‘Ramayana’ is being filmed for IMAX and will be released worldwide with Part 1 releasing in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

