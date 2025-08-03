Ravie Dubey pays a visit to Kashi, calls it a phenomenon

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actor Ravie Dubey can’t get enough of Varanasi. The actor, who will be seen essaying the role of Lakshman in the upcoming Indian epic ‘Ramayana’, took to his Instagram on Sunday, and shared a BTS video from the shooting of a project.

While the actor didn’t specify the project, he tagged his production house Dreamiyata Dramaa. The video shows a Jimmy Jib crane going pedestal up, capturing the Kashi Vishwanath temple and its gopuram.

The actor also penned a long note in the caption, and said that despite travelling to most of the places in the world, he and his wife Sargun Mehta feel at home in Varanasi. The actor that the air of spirituality that blankets Varanasi allows him feel one with the universe.

He wrote in the caption, “@dreamiyata filming schedule led us to Varanasi, but what it gave us… was far beyond work. Sargun and I have been to places across the world, but no city has ever stirred our soul the way Varanasi did. There is something in its air, something ancient,something eternal,an emotion you can’t name, a silence that speaks, a presence that humbles you. Spiritually, emotionally, cinematically. Kashi is a phenomenon. We felt deeply moved, transformed, and inspired. Its character, its texture, its ancient rhythm”.

He further mentioned, “They feel like cinema waiting to be told. We pray to the deities that someday, from the house of Dreamiyata, we create something that doesn’t just show Varanasi , but feels like Varanasi. Something the world sees, and feels the divine through it”.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple is a Hindu pilgrimage site and is one of the twelve Jyotirlinga shrines. The original temple, called the Adi Vishveshwar Temple, was demolished by Mohammad of Ghor during his invasion of India. Subsequently, the template was rebuilt by Man Singh I and Todar Mal under the Mughal emperor Akbar.

--IANS

aa/