Ravi Mohan-starrer 'Karathey Babu' shooting wrapped!

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) The makers of director Ganesh K Babu's political thriller ‘Karathey Babu’, featuring actor Ravi Mohan in the lead, on Thursday announced that the unit had wrapped up the film's shooting.

Read More

Taking to its X timeline, Screen Scene Media Entertainment, the production house producing the film, wrote, "And that's a wrap for the @iam_ravimohan's much anticipated political entertainer #KaratheyBabu. Post production in progress & Gearing up for grand Summer 2026 release !!Dir by @ganeshkbabu. A @samcsmusic Musical. Produced by @screensceneoffl #SundarArumugam."

It may be recalled that Ravi Mohan had begun dubbing for his portions in the film from December 12 last year. The production house announced the beginning of the film's post production work by posting a video clip that showed Ravi Mohan arriving at the dubbing studio.

The production house said, "#KaratheyBabu starts speaking!!! @iam_RaviMohan @Screensceneoffl #SundarArumugam #KBDubbing."

Ravi Mohan, for his part, wrote, "With all your blessings kickstarting the dubbing for my upcoming political entertainer #Karatheybabu. Directed by @ganeshkbabu. A @samcsmusic Musical. Produced by @screensceneoffl #SundarArumugam."

For the unaware, 'Karathey Babu' will be a realistic political thriller that will showcase the other side of an MLA.

Interestingly, Daudee Jiwal, the daughter of Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal, plays the female lead in the film.

Screen Scene Media Entertainment Private Limited, which has produced successful films and the web series 'Mathagam', has teamed up with Ravi Mohan for the third time after 'Agilan' and 'Brother'.

Speaking about the film, director Ganesh K Babu, during an earlier interaction, had said, "Although there have been many films about politicians, their personal lives, relationships and feelings have not been discussed much on screen. This film explores another side of an MLA. It is shaping up to be an emotional and realistic political thriller."

On working with Ravi Mohan, he had said, "We are making the film very comfortably without any pressure. The reason for this is Mohan Ravi's full cooperation and dedication. I feel very happy to direct this movie."

Produced by Sundar Arumugam on a grand budget, the film features a number of versatile actors including director K S Ravikumar, Nasser, VTV Ganesh, Subramaniam Siva, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Pradeep Antony, Raja Rani Pandiyan, Ilan, Sam Anderson, Sri Dhanya, Sandeep Ravi Raj, Ananthi, Sindhu Priya, Ajith Ghosh, Kalki Raja, Knife Naren, Vetri, Aravind, Dharmaraj, Nandhini Senthamizhan, Jeeva Subramaniam and Manimegala.

Music for the film is by Sam C.S. and cinematography is by Ezhil Arasu K. Editing is being handled by Kathiresh Alagesan in the film that has been co-written by Rathna Kumar and Bakkiyam Sankar.

--IANS

Mkr/