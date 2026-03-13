Rathna Kumar's '29 The Film' unit begins dubbing

Chennai, March 13 (IANS) Dubbing for director Rathna Kumar's eagerly awaited upcoming romantic entertainer '29 The Film', featuring actors Vidhu and Preethi Asrani in the lead, has now begun.

Director Rathna Kumar took to his social media timelines to share a poster that said, "Voice acting starts today."

It may be recalled that the unit of 29 had wrapped up shooting on January 30 this year.

Director Rathna Kumar had then takento his X timeline to make the announcement. He posted a picture of a cake with the words 'Shoot Wrap' written on it and a video that showed the team crushing a ceremonial pumpkin to mark the completion of shooting and wrote, "Poosinikaaaa Day (Pumpkin Day)."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had only recently disclosed the character that actress Preethi Asrani plays in the upcoming romantic entertainer.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress, who shared stills of herself from the film, had said, "Meet your VIJI. #29TheFilm."

The film caught the attention of fans and film buffs when the makers released a title teaser. The title teaser had men, who were 29 years old, being asked who they were. While some stated their names in response, others stated their professions or their passions. Finally, the same question is posed to the hero, who says he does not know. As he looks out of a bus window, while being lost in thought, the film's heroine, Preethi Asrani, boards the vehicle and sits next to him...

The film is being produced by the production houses of two of Tamil cinema's top directors. The film is being produced by the production house G Squad, which is owned by director Lokesh Kanakaraj, and Stone Bench Productions, which is owned by Karthik Subbaraj.

Speaking at the title teaser launch event, which happened a few days ago, director Rathna Kumar had said, "The first time I got suicidal thoughts was when I was 29. It was from that point my outlook about life turned positive and from then, people look at me as a person full of positivity."

Talking about the film, Rathna Kumar had said that he had shot the film in 35 to 40 days. "If my earlier rom-com film, 'Meyaadha Maan', had a capital C, this film '29' will have a 'R'," he said to drive home the point that his earlier film had a comedy component higher than the romantic component, while this upcoming film would have more of romance than comedy.

Written and directed by Rathna Kumar, the film, apart from featuring Vidhu and Preethi Asrani in the lead, will also feature Master Mahendran, Avinash, Shenaz Fathima and Premkumar among others. Mathankumar has co-directed this film, the music of which has been composed by Sean Roldan.

Cinematography for the film is by Madhesh Manickam and editing is by R S Sathish Kumar while Shanmugaraja is in charge of the film's art direction. Costumes for the film are by Praveen Raja, while stunts in the film have been choreographed by Don Ashok.

The film has two lyricists in Uma Devi and Bakkiyam Shankar and two dance choreographers in Sherif M and Leelavathi.

