Rashmika Mandanna's mother-in-law proudly flaunts her Telangana Gaddar Film Award

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna's mother-in-law and Vijay Deverakonda's mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, was seen proudly flaunting her "Gaddar Telangana Film Awards".

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Rashmika received the 'Best Actress' award for her moving performance in "The Girlfriend".

Commemorating the occasion, she shared a couple of photos with the award on social media. In one of the snaps, her mother-in-law was seen proudly flaunting the award while Rashmika sat next to her, blushing with her head down.

Madhavi Deverakonda also accompanied Rashmika as she received the award. Not just that, she was also seen cheering for her as the 'Pushpa' actress delivered her speech.

Expressing her gratitude on receiving the latest honor, Rashmika wrote on the photo-sharing app, "When I was young and someone had become a state level winner i would look at them as superstars. I’d be like how did they do what they did, what do they do through their days and stuff like that and last evening getting a state award was something extremely special to me.. I don’t think i can put the feelings into words but I feel like I’ve come and long long way! I felt a sense of pride + happiness + satisfaction in a sense. (sic)"

"This year has started on such a BEAUTIFUL note and being welcomed into Telangana with a state award is all the way more special!! @tgfaoffl THANKYOU!#SriKalaSudhaTeluguAssociation Thankyou andi.. extremely grateful for this!," added the 'Animal' actress.

Thanking the director of "The Girlfriend", Rashmika penned, "@rahulr_23 THANKYOU FOR MAKING The Girlfriend the way it is and what it is! I keep saying.. this is just the start!"

"@dheekshithshettyofficial, @anuemmanuel I love you guys!" she showered love on her co-stars.

After keeping their admirers guessing for a long time, Rashmika and Vijay finally tied the knot on February 26 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur.

--IANS

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