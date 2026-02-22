Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda officially announce their wedding; Thanks fans for 'VIROSH'

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Beloved couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally announced their upcoming nuptials on social media.

In a heartfelt announcement, Rashmika and Vijay revealed that their wedding will officially be known as “The Wedding of VIROSH.”

The lovebirds dropped a personal note on their official handles, explaining that the name "Virosh" wasn’t inspired by planners or family traditions, but by their fans — who years ago lovingly combined their names into “VIROSH.”

They added that long before any wedding plans were made, their fans had already given their bond a meaning. Naming their wedding after this fan-created identity is Vijay and Rashmika's way of including their supporters in the festivities.

Rashmika and Vijay penned on social media,

“Our Dearest loves,

Before we made any plans,

before we chose anything for ourselves—

you were already there.

With so much love,

you gave us a name.

You called us ‘VIROSH’.

So today — with full hearts,

we name our coming together in your honour.

We would like to name it —

‘The Wedding of VIROSH’.

Thank you for holding us with so much love.

You are a part of us — always.

Biggest hugs and full love! (sic)”

Recently, Rashmika and Vijay's alleged wedding card was doing rounds on social media.

According to this wedding card, the 'Geetha Govindam' co-stars are all set to tie the knot on February 26. This will be followed by a grand reception on March 4 in Hyderabad.

The text on the speculated wedding card read, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony.”

“As we begin this new chapter—celebrating and creating memories around our union—it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us," it went on to say.

--IANS

pm/