Rashmika Mandanna: The day I feel ‘I’ve made it’ is the day I’ll lose the plot

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna feels that complacency is not an option for her, as she continues to look for ways to surprise her audience with every new project.

Talking about her spectacular journey so far, Rashmika, who is fondly called as the National crush by her fans, said she has never had a moment where she felt she had “made it” in the industry.

Rashmika told IANS: “I think every time I’m about to feel a moment like that, some crisis breaks down. So I’m like, ‘Okay then.’”

“For me, I feel like the moment I say ‘I’ve made it now’ is when I’ll lose the plot. I always, even today, feel like, ‘Okay, now the audience has come, supported me, shown me their love now it’s my responsibility to surprise them with whatever’s coming next’.”

The actress, who has delivered several blockbusters across languages, said she deeply values the trust her fans place in her.

“I really, truly respect their hard-earned money, and I know how it feels to earn that to work for it. So I don’t take these things for granted. I feel that if they’re coming to watch you as an artist, there’s only so much I can do.”

The actress said that she can choose to do a film, play the best version of the character, “but what happens on the edit table, what happens after that’s definitely the trust I place in my team.”

“But for me, ‘I’ve made it’ hasn’t come to me so far. And I don’t think it will because I’m about 27 films down, and if it hasn’t come to me now, it’s not coming to me anytime soon,” she added.

Looking forward, the actress, whose latest release is “Thamma” is now all geared up for the release of her upcoming film “The Girlfriend”.

The upcoming Telugu romantic drama, which also stars Dheekshith Shetty. The film is directed by Rahul Ravindran.

The movie is scheduled for release on November 7, 2025, in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. She will also be seen in “Cocktail 2” and “Mysaa”.

