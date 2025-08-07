Rashmika Mandanna talks about ‘Thama’, ‘The Girlfriend’

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who has been crowned as the National Crush by her fans, has spoken about her upcoming projects “Thama” starring Ayushmann Khurrana and “The Girlfriend” by Rahul Ravindran.

Talking about the Telugu drama film, Rashmika told IANS: “The Girlfriend is a very special project we’ve been working on, and I truly can’t wait for you all to see it. Nadhive (music video) released recently, and the love you’ve shown has meant so much. Thank you for that!”

The film is touted as a compelling romantic drama and is funded by GA2 Pictures, Mass Movie Makers and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment. It was in December 2024, when the film’s teaser was released. Without revealing much about the plot, the teaser follows the love life of Rashmika’s character. The upcoming Telugu movie is directed by Rahul Ravindran.

Rashmika then went on to speak about “Thama,” which is labelled as a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop.

“Thama is another one close to my heart. It’s exciting, fun, and will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat. No spoilers… for now!” said the 29-year-old actress, who is also the founder of Dear Diary.

“Thama” tells the tale of a determined historian who immerses himself in ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to stir.

Made under the direction of 'Muniya' fame Aditya Sarpotdar, the project marks Rashmika and Ayushmann's primary collaboration with the filmmaker.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the story of "Thama" has been provided by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Presented by Maddock Films, the drama will also feature Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in crucial roles, along with others.

The actress was last seen on screen in Kuberaa, a crime drama film directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil. It stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh and Dalip Tahil.

