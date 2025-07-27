Rashmika Mandanna says 'You are something else’ after watching Vijay Deverakonda in 'Kingdom'

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna cannot get over rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda's powerful performance in his forthcoming action entertainer, "Kingdom".

The 'Animal' actress revealed that she is counting the days to witness "Kingdom" in the theatres on July 31st.

Showing her admiration for VD's acting prowess, Rashmika said that she aspires to attain even 50% of Vijay's skill.

Taking to the stories section of her Instagram, the 'Pushpa' actress wrote, “Wohhhooo!! What a trailer this is! Madness! Ahh! Got to wait 4 more days after watching this cool of a trailer..not fair! @thedeverakonda I always keep telling you- you are something else! One day I wish I learn my craft so well that one day I can do the 50% of acting that you do! You are just …. Something else!".

Praising the director and composer of "Kingdom", Rashmika added, “@gowtamnaidu and @anirudhofficial you two geniuses! ABSOLUTE geniuses! Fk I can’t wait for the release to see what you guys have cooked together! @bhagyashriborse all the bestest cutie.. I look forward to seeing you in the theatre on the 31st."

Furthermore, Rashmika dropped the gripping 'Kingdom' trailer on her X handle, along with the caption, “I can’t wait for the 31st now! We can see the fire @TheDeverakonda You three geniuses!! I am very very curious to see what you guys have created together.. @gowtam19 @anirudhofficial can’t waittttt!!!!!!#KingdomOnJuly31st – let’s gooooo!"

Helmed by 'Jersey' director Gowtam Tinnanuri, "Kingdom" revolves around an undercover operative Surya (Played by Vijay) who is on a high-risk mission. He has been tasked with infiltrating the enemy territory.

Along with some high-octane action sequences, the film also enjoys a heavy emotional aspect.

The primary installment in a planned duology also features Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse in significant roles, along with others.

Renowned composer Anirudh Ravichander has scored the background tunes for "Kingdom".

