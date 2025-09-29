Ranbir Kapoor opens up about shifting to a new home, shares details of house shopping

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actor Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his plans to shift to a new home and shared insights from his recent house-shopping trip.

During his recent Instagram live session, the ‘Animal’ actor revealed that his quick family getaway doubled as a “work-cum-vacation,” allowing him to combine leisure with the exciting task of house-shopping. When a fan asked Ranbir, “How was your vacation?” the actor replied, “Vacation was great. It was like a work-cum-vacation. As some of you guys know, I'm shifting to my new house, so we had to do some house shopping. So, we made a quick two-day trip with the family and it just worked out perfectly that it was at the same time as my birthday.”

Ranbir added, “I had a wonderful birthday last night. Actually, my entire last two days have been great because I was with family. I was with my mother, with Alia and Raha. Couldn't have asked for a better birthday.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s luxurious six-storey bungalow, reportedly valued at around Rs 250 crore, has been completed after years of construction. The property, which once belonged to Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor and later to Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in the 1980s, now passes into the hands of Ranbir and Alia, continuing the Kapoor family legacy.

The couple, along with their daughter Raha, were frequently seen checking on the progress, with Neetu Kapoor also often spotted at the site. The house has been under construction for nearly two years, and according to reports, the Kapoor family is expected to move into their new home this Diwali.

Interestingly, during her recent visit to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Mumbai home, Farah Khan got an inside look at Ranbir’s new mansion. Riddhima shared details about the actor’s luxurious house, revealing that one entire floor is reserved for Neetu Kapoor, along with spacious rooms for herself and her family. “There is one entire room for me, another room for me and my husband Bharat. There is another separate room for my daughter Samaira.”

A few weeks ago, a private video of Alia Bhatt’s new bungalow in Bandra surfaced on social media without her permission. Upset over the breach of her privacy, the 'Raazi' actress posted a firm message on her social media account. Her note read, “I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home- still under construction has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent.”

Alia added, “Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not "content" - it's a violation. It should never be normalized." Putting it firm and straight, Alia concluded, "Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would," Alia pointed out. So, here's a humble but film request - if you come across such content online, please don't forward it or share it further.”

The actress concluded by urging the media to promptly remove the viral footage of her house. “And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you.”

