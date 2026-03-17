Ranbir Kapoor asks paparazzi for Alia Bhatt's birthday cake at airport with a playful remark

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor left paparazzi in splits with his playful remark recently when he arrived in the city with wife Alia Bhatt after celebrating her birthday in Hong Kong, this year.

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In a video, Ranbir and Alia were seen exiting the airport while paparazzi gathered around to capture the couple.

As the photographers greeted Alia and wished her for her birthday, Ranbir jokingly asked them if they had brought a birthday cake for the birthday girl.

When the paparazzi replied that they had forgotten to bring one, the actor responded in a playful tone, shaking his head in mock disappointment.

His light-hearted reaction left the photographers giggling, making for a lighthearted moment outside the airport.

As the couple returned to the country, Ranbir kept his look casual and travel-ready and was seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt paired with a dark jacket and blue jeans.

He was also seen sporting white sneakers, black sunglasses and a navy blue New York Yankees cap.

Alia, on the other hand, opted for a comfortable airport look. She wore an oversized white sweatshirt with matching loose trousers.

The mommy of Raha, completed her look with a bright red cap, minimal makeup and a brown sling bag.

Their daughter Raha was not seen with them in the video as they walked out of the airport.

The couple had travelled to Hong Kong for a special birthday getaway along with little Raha.

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 33rd birthday on the 15th of March.

Her sister in law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others had taken to their respective social media accounts to wish Alia on her birthday.

–IANS

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