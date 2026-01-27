‘Ram Lakhan’ completes 37 years in Hindi cinema, Jackie Shroff celebrates milestone

Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) As Subhash Ghai’s iconic action drama “Ram Lakhan” completes 37 years since its release, actor Jackie Shroff took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, celebrating the milestone of the film that went on to become a defining chapter in Hindi cinema.

Read More

The 1989 blockbuster, which featured Jackie alongside Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Rakhee, Amrish Puri, and Dimple Kapadia, remains etched in popular culture for its memorable performances, chart-topping music, and larger-than-life storytelling.

Jackie took to the Instagram stories section, where he shared a string of images from the film along with the iconic track “My Name Is Lakhan” playing in the background.

For the caption, he wrote: “#37yearsofRamLakhan”.

Ram Lakhan also stars Paresh Rawal, Anupam Kher, Gulshan Grover, Saeed Jaffrey, and Satish Kaushik. Ghai also did a special appearance in the song "Tera Naam Liya Tujhe Yaad Kiya".

Considered Ghai's best work to date, Ram Lakhan has attained a cult classic status over the years and is still remembered for its cast, direction, and soundtrack. Anil’s performance on the song "My Name Is Lakhan" has become his trademark.

The film follows the story of Ram, an upright police officer, and his brother Lakhan, a playboy, who vow vengeance when they learn that two wicked tricksters killed their father.

Jackie’s latest release is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy film directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the roles, alongside Neena Gupta and Tiku Talsania.

He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

dc/