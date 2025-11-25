Ram Charan mourns the loss of Dharmendra 'the star who changed the face of Indian Cinema'

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Tollywood star Ram Charan mourned the loss of Dharmendra, the legend credited with changing the face of Indian Cinema and touching countless hearts during his journey.

Taking to his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) account, the 'RRR' actor wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of legendary actor #Dharmendra Ji. A star who touched millions of hearts and changed the face of Indian Cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. (sic)"

Ever since the news of Dharmendra ji's passing broke, heartfelt tributes have been pouring in from all sides for the 'He-Man' of Bollywood.

Ram Charan's father and Telugu heartthrob Chiranjeevi also paid a tribute to Dharmendra using the following words, "Sri Dharmji was not only a legendary actor but also a remarkable human being. The humility and warmth I experienced every time I met him deeply touched my heart. I will forever cherish the fond memories and personal moments I shared with him."

"My heartfelt condolences on his passing. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, especially my dear friends Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of millions. Om Shanti (folded hands emoji)," he added.

Expressing his grief over the loss of the Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan said that 'another valiant Giant has left us'.

His emotional post read, "... another valiant Giant has left us .. left the arena .. leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound .. Dharam ji .. .. the epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart , and its most endearing simplicity ..(sic)."

"he brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from , and remained true to its temperament .. un soiled throughout his glorious career , in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade .. ... the fraternity underwent changes .. not him .. his smile, his charm and his warmth , extending to all that came in his vicinity .. a rarity in the profession .. .. the air about us swings vacant .. .. a vacuum that shall ever remain vacuus .. .. prayers (Temple and folded hands emojis)," Big B concluded.

