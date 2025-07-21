Ram Charan gears up for ‘changeover’ for ‘Peddi’ next schedule

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Telugu star Ram Charan is geared up for the next schedule of his upcoming film “Peddi” as he has turned his beast mode on at the gym.

Ram took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself working out at the gym. In the image, the actor is showcasing his strong muscular built and pumped up biceps.

For the caption, he wrote: “Changeover for @peddimovie begins!! Pure grit. True joy.”

The sports action drama film directed by Buchi Babu Sana, “Peddi” is being mounted on a massive scale, with Venkata Satish Kilaru producing under his banner, Vriddhi Cinemas, and leading production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings presenting it. Production of this film is right on schedule.

Action choreography for the film is being handled by the sensational Nabakanth Master, best known for crafting the iconic cricket shot from the film and for his acclaimed work in 'Pushpa 2'.

Along with Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor plays the lead. Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma are all playing pivotal roles in the film.

Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman is scoring music. Editing is by National Award-winning technician Navin Nooli, while production design is by Avinash Kolla. The movie is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026, on Ram Charan’s birthday.

Ram Charan was last seen in “Game Changer,” a political action drama film directed by S. Shankar, in his Telugu debut. The film stars Ram Charan in dual roles, alongside Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram and Samuthirakani.

Game Changer emerged as Shankar's second major box-office bomb, following Indian 2.

Ram Charan made his acting debut with Chirutha in 2007. He rose to prominence starring in S. S. Rajamouli's fantasy action film Magadheera, the highest-grossing Telugu film of all time at the time. His notable works include Orange, Racha, Naayak, Zanjeer, Yevadu, Govindudu Andarivadele and Dhruva among others.

