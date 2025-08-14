Rakul Preet Singh is ‘so happy’ to finally work with Manish Malhotra on a film

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh is over-the-moon as she is getting to work with ace couturier Manish Malhotra on a film and said that she cannot wait to bring his magic through his costumes on screen.

Manish took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a selfie with Rakul and wrote: “Costume trial first film together.”

The actress re-shared the post and expressed her happiness.

She wrote: “Yayy so happy to finally work on a film together… Can’t wait to bring your magic onscreen.”

The actress is currently shooting for "De De Pyaar De 2", where she will be reprising her role as Ayesha Khurana in the much-awaited sequel. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, who will play Ashish Mehra once again.

Actor R. Madhavan has also been roped in for the role of Dev Khurana, Ayesha's father, in the sequel.

Made under the direction of Anshul Sharma, "De De Pyaar De 2" will also feature Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in key roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj in cameo appearances.

"De De Pyaar De 2" is scheduled to release on November 14, 2025.

In other news, Rakul celebrated her first Kajari teej on August 12 with her mother-in-law.

She shared a few glimpses from the celebration dressed in a red-salwar kameez.

For the caption, she wrote: "Happpy Teej to all of you celebrating .. this was my first time celebrating with my MIL @pujabhagnani and what a lovely experience .. slide to see the waiting for moon face the wait is real."

Looking forward, the actress also has the Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 3, a Tamil-language vigilante action thriller film directed by S. Shankar. It is the third instalment in the Indian film series and the direct sequel to Indian 2.

--IANS

