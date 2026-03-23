Rakesh Bedi urges all not to share spoilers from Dhurandhar 2: That is being a spoilsport

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor Rakesh Bedi, who left a lasting impression as Jameel Jamali in "Dhurandhar: The Revenge," has urged all those who have watched the movie to refrain from sharing spoilers on social media.

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In his latest social media post, Bedi requested users not to post scenes from the film on social media.

The veteran actor expressed his pride in being a part of a movie that has not only broken several box office records but has also made a special place in the hearts of movie buffs.

Bedi took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a video where he was heard saying, "I am proud to be a part of Dhurandhar 2. I must say that Dhurandhar has not only broken, has not only shattered, but devastated all kinds of records at the box office. It has penetrated deep into the hearts of people in India and around the world. It is not only a commercial hit, but it is also making an impact on the masses, Indian people who have seen the film. The reactions, the collections are unprecedented, unheard and unparalleled. A lot of ‘un-s’ are attached with this film."

He stated that those who have already witnessed the movie in the theatres should not shoot and share the scenes on social media, especially the climax, so that those who are yet to watch "Dhurandhar 2" can also enjoy the experience.

"But I have one request to make. Please don't shoot the scenes from the film while you are seeing it and post them on social media. Because they are spoilers! And don't shoot spoilers, especially the last scene of the film, the climax, and put it on social media. Because that is not right, that is being a spoilsport… That is not the right thing to do. Aap ne mazey le liye film ka (You have already enjoyed the film), let the others also enjoy now. Thank you," he concluded.

Before Bedi, filmmaker Aditya Dhar also made a similar request to the viewers before the release of the drama.

"Here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request....."Please don't share spoilers!" Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt," the filmmaker wrote.

--IANS

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