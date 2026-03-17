Rajpal Yadav says he ‘empties himself like a vessel’ to understand Priyadarshan’s direction

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actor Rajpal Yadav, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, has opened up about his experience of working with filmmaker Priyadarshan in the upcoming movie Bhoot Bangla.

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He has highlighted that as an actor he surrenders himself to the ace director.

Known for delivering memorable performances in a plethora of comedy films helmed by Priyadarshan, Rajpal also spoke about the creative process behind their collaborations.

Talking about his method of working with the acclaimed filmmaker, Rajpal said, “I surrender myself completely. I become a student.”

“To understand him, to understand his thoughts, I empty myself like a vessel. Then it becomes easier to understand. It becomes easier to do,” he said.

Talking about Rajpal Yadav, the actor has worked with Priyadarshan in umpteen number of films over the years that went onto become blockbuster comedies.

On the professional front, Rajpal Yadav is touted as one of Bollywood’s most recognizable comic actors.

The actor who has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost two decades, has appeared in several popular films and has created iconic characters that audiences continue to remember even after years.

From movies like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri to Chupke Chupke, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama, Rajpal Yadav has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood.

The actor is now all set to be a part of his upcoming movie Bhoot Bangla. The movie is produced under the Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films.

The movie stars Akshay, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, alongside Rajpal Yadav.

Made under the direction of Priyadarshan and backed by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, the project will release on the 10th of April.

–IANS

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