Rajinikanth's #Thalaivar173 to hit screens for Pongal next year!

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) The makers of Superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film, tentatively titled #Thalaivar173, on Thursday announced that the film, which is being directed by Cibi Chakravarthy, would now hit screens for Pongal next year.

Taking to its X timeline, Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), which is producing the film, wrote, "ARAMBIKALAMA (Shall we begin?) #Arambikalama #Thalaivar173 #SuperStarPongal2027 #Rajinikanth @rajinikanth @ikamalhaasan #Mahendran @Dir_Cibi @anirudhofficial @APIfilms @homescreenent @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram."

The most significant tag in the tweet was #SuperStarPongal2027, which indicates that the makers are looking at releasing the film for the festival of Pongal in January next year.

For the unaware, director Cibi Chakravarthy had recently disclosed that shooting for the much-awaited film would commence in the middle of April this year.

Cibi Chakravarthy, who participated in the pre-release promotional event of 'Thaai Kelavi', was asked specifically after his speech about #Thalaivar173, the film in which he is to direct Superstar Rajinikanth.

The director, who was reluctant to disclose details of the film initially, said, "I will very soon be saying "action and cut" to the Superstar. We intend to start filming in mid-April this year."

It may be recalled that the director has made a promise to both fans of Rajinikanth and his family about the film.

The young director, who had participated in the pre-release event of Soundarya Rajinikanth's film 'With Love', had said, "I am meeting all of you after the announcement of #Thalaivar173 only now. So, I wish to say something here."

"I want to say only one thing with love. As a fan of Thalaivar, I want to tell the fans of Thalaivar and his family, when you walk out of the theatres after watching #Thalaivar173, you will be walking out with satisfaction. It's a promise. Again, I am saying, It's a promise," he had said.

It may be recalled that Rajinikanth was recently asked about his eagerly-awaited upcoming film with director Cibi Chakravarthy, which is being produced by actor Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International, Rajinikanth had said, "Shooting is to begin in April this year. It will be a proper commercial entertainer."

The film has triggered excitement ever since actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan announced that his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), would be producing the film.

