Rajamouli pens note for his ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas on Japan visit, star says ‘missing you here’

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli penned an emotional note for Prabhas as the star reached Japan and was welcomed with overwhelming love from fans of the ‘Baahubali’ franchise. In return, the actor said he was “missing you here” and added that they would visit together again.

Prabhas took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of the letter by Rajamouli, which read: “Knowing you darling, if you’ve already tasted the love of the Japanese audience, you must be in tears right now.”

“I’ve visited Japan four times and every trip came with the same question again and again, when will Prabhas come here? The more they expressed their wish, the more I wanted you to experience the love they have for you, and for them to see how much you care for them too.”

Rajamouli called Japan his “second home” and said he was happy that his “Baahubali” had finally arrived there. He also thanked his Japanese fans, writing, “Arigato gozaimasu.”

“Finally, my Baahubali has arrived in my second home. I hope you enjoy Japan as much as I have enjoyed every visit. To all my Japanese friends, love you all. Arigato gozaimasu.”

Responding to the note, Prabhas shared a picture from the trip and captioned the post:

“Daaaarlingggggg @ssrajamouli… love you so much. Missing you here in Japan… we’ll both come again.”

Prabhas is in Japan for the official release of "Baahubali: The Epic" in Japan on December 12. At the special screening, Prabhas addressed the audience with a heartfelt smile with his warmth and loving words.

He said, "Thanks for the love. After Baahubali, Rajamouli Garu, Shobhu Garu, and Lakshmi Garu (his wife), so everybody was speaking about you so beautifully, such beautiful fans, emotional people. And for the last 10 years, I've been hearing about Japan so much. So finally, I see you all. Thank you."

He also expressed his excitement about fulfilling a long-cherished dream by visiting Japan and assured his fans of his affection, saying, "It was my dream to come to Japan and meet you all in person. And I hope, like Lakshmi Garu, I also come every year and meet you.”

Prabhas is now gearing up for a mega lineup of exciting films that include the much-anticipated projects The Rajasaab, Spirit, Fauzi, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and Kalki 2898 AD Part 2.

