Raj Babbar looks back on his old days on World Theatre Day

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Veteran actor Raj Babbar decided to look back on his theatre days on World Theatre Day.

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He took to his official Instagram account and dropped some throwback photos from his theatre days.

Raj Babbar called theatre a creative movement for the just.

Reflecting on his journey as an actor, he said that theatre gave him a grounding that he has cherished all throughout his life.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, "On #WorldTheatreDay, my best wishes to all my fellow theatre artists! Theatre is a creative movement for the 'just' & credit goes to our artists for keeping the flag aloft. My journey in acting began with theatre and the grounding it gave me has ever been my prized possession. (sic)"

Quoting Shakespeare, he added, "When Shakespeare said, "All the world's a stage," he perhaps mirrored society as a place where everyone resides not as individuals but as an Actor essaying his role!"

Raj Babbar stated that although several platforms, such as television, cinema, and OTT, are present for consuming content, theatre will always be the core.

"There is still so much to learn - So students and all those involved with Theatre - today let's again resolve to explore, imbibe and shine! Platforms for performances have acquired variety but Theatre will always be the Core," he concluded.

Talking about his cinematic journey, after getting trained at NSD, Raj Babbar made his film debut in the political satire "Kissa Kursi Ka," back in 1977, after which he went on to become a part of numerous projects.

Some of his prominent movies include "Nikaah", alongside with Deepak Parashar and Salma Agha, "Aaj Ki Aawaz" with Smita Patil, "Ghayal", "Prem Geet", and "Dehleez".

Raj Babbar entered politics in 1989 by joining the Janata Dal. Later, he became a part of the Indian National Congress in 2008.

--IANS

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