Raima Sen celebrates her ‘best mum’ Moon Moon Sen’s 71st birthday with unseen family memories

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actress Raima Sen took to her social media account to wish her mother, veteran actress Moon Moon Sen, on the occasion of her birthday, and shared a series of nostalgic and heartwarming pictures.

Read More

She captioned the post as, “#happybirthday to the best mum ever.”

The carousel post features around ten pictures capturing different phases of Moon Moon Sen ’s life and her bond with her daughters.

One picture shows a young Moon Moon Sen smiling while holding an outfit, reflecting her early days in life.

Another picture captures a beautiful moment between herself and her daughter Raima, as the two pose closely, radiating warmth.

A solo portrait of Moon Moon Sen looking gorgeous highlights her timeless elegance. Another throwback picture shows a younger Moon Moonwith her daughters as babies, and the other click features her seated at home holding small decorative plants.

Another artistic shot shows her trying on a cap inside what appears to be a boutique.

One of the pictures also features Moon Moon Sen with her husband, sharing a candid moment, and in another nostalgic green-toned picture captures her with her children in a playful mood.

A black-and-white throwback shows a young Moon Moonwith family members, and the final frame features a vintage-style birthday tribute with the caption, “Happy Birthday Diva Moonmoon Sen,” that features a tender moment of her feeding a baby.

Talking about Moon Moon Sen , the actress has been a prominent face in Indian cinema, who has made her mark in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films.

Known for her bold and elegant screen presence in the 1980s, she starred in films such as “Andar Baahar,” “Musafir,” “Jaal,” amongst others, and shared screen space with many leading actors of her time.

She is also the daughter of legendary actress Suchitra Sen.

Her daughter Raima Sen has worked in both Hindi and Bengali cinema with films like “Parineeta,” “Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.,” and “The Japanese Wife.”

Moon Moon Sen ’s younger daughter, Riya Sen, is also an actress who has appeared in Hindi, Bengali, and South Indian films.

–IANS

rd/