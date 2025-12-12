Rahul Bhat on ‘Kennedy’ getting limited release: This film carved its own destiny

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Indian actor Rahul Bhat has shared an emotional note as “Kennedy” finally finds a limited release on a Letterboxd video on demand, becoming the only Indian film to do so across 26 countries. He went on to say that the film carved its own destiny.

Rahul wrote on Instagram: “It started from here… Kennedy premiered at @cannesfilmfestival, and though it never saw a release in India, it refused to be stopped. This film carved its own destiny. It travelled across the world, across cultures, across hearts ,becoming one of the most loved and celebrated journeys of my life.”

“Festival after festival, continent after continent… the love only grew. To those who tried to hold this film back: You couldn’t stop it then, and you can’t stop it now. Muddai lakh bura chahe toh kya hota hai, Wahi hota hai jo manzoor-e-khuda hota hai.”

The actor called the release of the film on Letterboxd Video on Demand a milestone.

“Today, Kennedy becomes the first and only Indian film to be on Letterboxd Video on Demand across 26 countries. A film that was never allowed to come home… is now being embraced by the world. This is more than a release. This is a movement. This is the power of cinema.”

“And to those who tried to silence it, you cannot dim a light that destiny itself protects.

This is not just a milestone. This is cinema choosing its own path. This is the power of truth, of passion, of art that refuses to bow,” he wrote.

“With gratitude in my heart ,to every festival, every audience, every voice that stood by us — thank you for giving Kennedy the flight it deserved. “

Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap and headlined by Rahul Bhat, first premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and has since travelled to several major festivals worldwide.

The film follows an insomniac ex-cop who dwells in different circumstances looking for redemption. The ex-cop, who is presumed dead for a long time, operates secretly for the corrupt system.

--IANS

dc/