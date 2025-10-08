Raghubir Yadav on heroes also working as comedians: 'An actor can do anything'

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, who is known for his impeccable acting skills and comic timing, shared his views on the leading actors of Bollywood doing comedy roles.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, he was asked to comment on the same actors working as both heroes and villains, along with doing comedy roles.

To this, the 'Lagaan' actor said that an actor should be able to do anything, and that they just try whatever they are asked to do by the makers.

Raghubir told IANS, "It's nothing like that. Some people believe that they can do multiple things, so they start doing such things in the hope. It's not like if someone does serious roles, they cannot do comedy; an actor can do anything. So it's just that people try and do whatever they are made to do."

Raghubir recently garnered a lot of love for his portrayal as Pradhan Ji in the popular series, "Panchayat".

Actress Sanvikaa, who plays Rinki on the show, shared her experience of working with stalwarts like Neena Gupta and Raghubir. She stated that she learnt not to get too serious before shooting a scene from the two.

Sharing her experience, Sanvikaa told IANS, “Neena ma’am and Raghubir sir are such legendary actors. There’s so much fun energy when they are around. In every take, they have something new to offer. It’s fun to watch them together. There’s always laughter and music when they are around, as both like to sing old songs."

“They are also old friends, so they keep pulling each other’s legs. Also, they treat me like their 'baccha' (kid). So there’s a lot of comfort around them. Being with them, I have learnt not to be too serious before performing. Not to stress and just have fun and enjoy acting. They are like walking acting books. The more you observe them, the more you learn," she added.

--IANS

pm/