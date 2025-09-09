Raashii Khanna drops BTS moments with Vikrant Massey from 'Talakhon Mein Ek'

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Southern beauty Raashii Khanna has treated the netizens with her first look from "Talakhon Mein Ek", in which she stars opposite Vikrant Massey. She dropped a couple of candid behind-the-scenes stills from her next.

Along with unveiling her BTS look, Raashii also extended a warm birthday wish to the film’s director, Bodhayan Roychaudhury.

"Wishing the craziest (and coolest) writer-director I know the happiest birthday... Stay mad, stay brilliant Bodhs!! @bodhayanroychaudhury," she wished him with the following words.

In the next post, both the snaps from the collage had Rashii and Vikrant posing with their director.

"Counting down to the world seeing your magic in Talakhon Mein Ek", she wrote along with the pictures.

While Vikrant will essay the role of a fearless journalist on a warpath against the system to unravel the truth about the 2002 Godhra train-burning incident amidst political pressure and media cover-up, Raashii will support him on his quest.

Adding to the buzz, Raashii also posted a glimpse from the sets of "Ustaad Bhagat Singh". She is presently busy shooting alongside superstar Pawan Kalyan for the project and offered her InstaFam a sneak peek at her mass song shoot for the film, captioning it, “One frame. A thousand stories. A true mass treat from Ustaad #UstaadBhagatSingh.”

Backed under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, “Ustaad Bhagat Singh” boasts a talented cast including Sreeleela, Prathiban, KS Ravikumar, Ramky, Nawab Shah, Avinash (of KGF fame), Gauthami, Naga Mahesh, and Temper Vamsi in prominent roles, along with others. The project marks Raashii’s first on-screen pairing with Pawan.

Made under the direction of Harish Shankar, "Ustaad Bhagat Singh" is believed to be a cop drama.

Over and above this, Raashii has also been roped in as the leading lady in "120 Bahadur" opposite Farhan Akhtar.

Her lineup further includes the second season of the acclaimed crime thriller "Farzi". With Shahid Kapoor as the lead, season two of the show is expected to begin filming by December this year.

