Raashi Khanna completes shooting for her portions in 'Telusu Kada'

Hyderabad, Sep 8 (IANS) Actress Raashi Khanna, who plays one of the female leads in director Neeraja Kona's upcoming romantic drama, 'Telusu Kada', has now announced that she has wrapped up her portions in the film.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress wrote, "Some stories don’t just leave when the cameras stop rolling… Telusu Kada is one of them. A journey of love, loss and everything in between. And today, I wrap.!

"Forever grateful to the most incredible team who carried this journey with me. Can’t wait for you all to step into this world we created. You are in for a wild ride!"

The film has triggered huge expectations as Neeraja Kona, a popular stylist, is making her directorial debut with 'Telusu Kada'.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and TG Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the movie features Siddu Jonnalagadda in the lead along with Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty.

For the unawar, the final schedule of the film began in June in a specially erected set in Hyderabad, where some crucial scenes involving Siddu Jonnalagadda, Raashi Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty were canned.

Music for the movie has been scored by one of the most popular music directors of the Tamil and Telugu industries, Thaman S. Sources say Telusu Kada will be a heartfelt story that explores love, personal growth, and the tough choices people make in relationships. It will be a film that will look to balance emotion with humor, making for an enjoyable and thoughtful watch.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda plays a stylish, yet very mature role in the movie that also features Viva Harsha in a significant role.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is by Gnana Shekar Baba and editing is by National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli. Avinash Kolla is the production designer of the film. Sheetal Sharma is in charge of costumes.

'Telusu Kada' is slated for release on October 17 for the festival of Deepavali this year.

