Raakesh Rawat’s 'Almari Ka Achaar’ bags the German Star at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2025

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Director Raakesh Rawat’s "Almari Ksa Achaar" had its world premiere at the recently concluded 22nd Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2025.

During the festival, the movie was awarded the German Star of India Award in the Short Film category.

Sharing the exciting news on social media, Rawat wrote, "We won the best short film award from the category, competing with so many beautiful films at @iff.stuttgart | Kudos, team Almaari Ka Achaar ;))"

Set against the backdrop of a conservative Indian society, "Almari Ksa Achaar" narrates the tale of a middle-aged same-gender couple grappling with the tension between their deep bond and the weight of expectations from their family and society.

The project features Manwendra Tripathy and Manoj Sharma in the lead roles.

Talking about bagging the German Star of India Award at the festival, Rawat shared, “Winning this award makes me happy. At the same time, it reminds me of the responsibility I now carry to take this film to many more places and do justice to the film we’ve made.”

Along with directing the film, Rawat has also handled the camera work and editing of the project.

The story, screenplay, and dialogue for "Almari Ksa Achaar" have been provided by Vishal Nahar.

The tunes for the drama have been composed by Kanish Sharma.

Spilling her excitement about the win, Kanish penned on her Instagram, "Almari Ka Achaar our short film has won Best Short Film, German Star of India at IFF Stuttgart, Germany! Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing this story to life. Grateful to have contributed as music director and singer!"

"Almari Ka Achaar" marks Rawat’s second directorial venture after his much-appreciated directorial debut "Midnight Delhi", which was honored with the Best Editor award at the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival 2018 and the Best Debut Director award at the Rajasthan International Film Festival 2020.

