Raaj Shaandilyaa reacts to allegations levelled by Ektaa Kapoor’s production house

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Director Raaj Shaandilyaa, who terminated his contract with Ektaa Kapoor’s production house Balaji Telefilms Limited, has reacted to the allegations made by the production house.

The filmmaker is known for helming the ‘Dream Girl’ under the banner. The production house has alleged that the director was under a 3 film contract with them. However, he breached the contract and went on to direct ‘Bhagam Bhag 2’.

The director issued a statement on Thursday, as he said that he had legally served the terms of the contract, and called the allegations, “exaggerated and baseless”.

He said in a statement, “I had, in accordance with my contractual rights, issued a notice terminating my arrangement with Balaji Telefilms. It has now been over two weeks since the termination notice was issued. If Balaji Telefilms believed it had any sustainable legal basis to challenge the termination, it was open to them to approach the appropriate civil court. No such proceedings have been initiated. Instead, what has now surfaced are attempts to level exaggerated and baseless criminal allegations”.

He further mentioned, “These accusations are wholly unfounded and appear to be nothing more than an attempt to intimidate and browbeat after having realised that there is no viable case to challenge the termination. I remain fully confident of my legal position and will address any such allegations through the appropriate legal process. It may also be clarified that the film Bhagam Bhag 2 is very much on track and the project will proceed as scheduled. Members of the film and creative industry may take note of the manner in which such pressure tactics are being employed and draw their own conclusions when deciding future professional associations”.

'Bhagam Bhag' directed by the renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan. The film featured Akshay Kumar, Govinda, and Lara Dutta. This film was highly appreciated for its fast-paced comedy, misunderstandings, and hilarious chase-filled story. The film was also successful at the box office and later came to be considered a cult comedy.

