R. Madhavan wishes ‘brother’ Suriya: Have another half a century of even more extraordinary

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) As star Suriya turned 50 on Wednesday, actor R. Madhavan wished his “dear brother” and said “have another half a century of even more extraordinary life” to the Tamil actor.

Madhavan took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a picture of Suriya and his actress-wife Jyotika.

Alongside the image, he wrote “Wish you a very, very happy birthday my dear brother. Have another half a century of even more extraordinary life @actorsuriya.”

Suriya has received numerous accolades including two National Film Awards, and five Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. He has featured six times in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list.

He made his debut in Nerukku Ner at the age of 22. The actor then landed his breakthrough role in Nandhaa.

He had his first major commercial success with the thriller Kaakha Kaakha. He was then seen in films such as Pithamagan, Perazhagan, Vaaranam Aayiram, the Singam trilogy. He also found success with the science fiction films 7 Aum Arivu and 24 and then went on to work in critically acclaimed films like Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim.

Talking about Madhavan, his recent release is Aap Jaisa Koi, a romantic comedy drama film directed by Vivek Soni. The film stars Madhavan as Shrirenu Tripathi, a reserved middle-aged Sanskrit professor, and Fatima Sana Shaikh as Madhu Bose, a spirited French instructor.

The story follows Shrirenu, who develops a relationship with Madhu Bose. Their bond is tested by societal expectations and opposition from family members. The narrative explores themes related to compatibility, interpersonal equality, and differing worldviews in romantic relationships.

He will next be seen in the second installment of “De De Pyaar De,” written by Luv Ranjan, stars Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh like the previous film. The two will reprise their roles from the previous film. The new film takes the story forward from where it ended in the last film.

--IANS

dc/