Prosenjit Chatterjee says reopening of Devi Chowdhurani Temple brings heritage and faith together

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Devi Chowdhurani: Bandit Queen of Bengal’, has lauded the revamping of Devi Chowdhurani Temple in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal.

The temple was recently unveiled marking the blend of history, heritage, and cinema. The event was attended by dignitaries including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. It was a reminder that the legend of Devi Chowdhurani is not confined to folklore but continues to inspire stories of courage, resilience, and empowerment.

The shrine carries immense cultural and historical weight, dedicated to the legendary Devi Chowdhurani, who is considered a symbol of courage, empowerment, and resistance in Bengali folklore. Believed to have been founded in the 18th century by Devi Chowdhurani herself along with her associate Bhavani Pathak, the temple was tragically gutted by fire in 2018.

Talking about the same, Prosenjit Chatterjee said, “Just hearing this gives me goosebumps. The reconstruction of the Devi Chowdhurani temple is truly a moment of pride and devotion for all of us. What could be better news than this, when our heritage and faith come together to be preserved for future generations?”.

The temple’s meticulous restoration has revived not only its architectural beauty but also its spiritual aura, with striking new murals depicting the fearless exploits of the two rebels who stood against British rule.

The temple’s reopening comes at a time when the story of Devi Chowdhurani is being reimagined for the big screen. The film stars Srabanti Chatterjee and Prosenjit Chatterjee, and is one of the most anticipated releases this Durga Puja.

Srabanti Chatterjee said, “It was unexpected news for me. I was thrilled and overjoyed. Our film tells the story of the first woman freedom fighter of our country. It celebrates the empowerment of women. The effort to reconstruct the dilapidated temple and restore its former glory is an outstanding step. In this way, we are paying our sincere homage to these forgotten warriors of our freedom struggle. Our film Devi Chowdhurani is releasing this Durga Puja”.

Director Subhrajit Mitra said, “I knew that such a temple exists in North Bengal, and I have personally visited it myself. After the film’s release, perhaps we will go there to offer our prayers. But even before that, it feels wonderful to see this initiative”.

The film is directed by Subhrajit Mitra and produced by Aniruddha Dasgupta (ADited Motion Pictures) in association with Soumyajit Majumdar’s LOK Arts Collective, and marks India’s first Indo-UK Bengali co-production.

