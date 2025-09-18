Prosenjit Chatterjee calls lead characters of ‘Devi Chowdhurani’, the storms of change, rebellion

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, who is gearing up for the upcoming film ‘Devi Chowdhurani’, has said that his character of Bhavani Thakur and the titular character are the storms of courage and rebellion.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday. Bringing alive the forgotten revolution of Bengal, the trailer captures the fire, courage, and rebellion of the legendary Devi Chowdhurani and Bhavani Pathak. The film stars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Srabanti in powerful lead roles.

Talking about the trailer, Prosenjit Chatterjee said in a statement shared by the film’s team, "Watching the trailer, I could feel the pulse of history itself. Bhavani Pathak and Devi Chowdhurani were not just figures of legend, they were storms of courage and rebellion that changed the course of their time. Bringing their story to life on screen is more than acting; it is channeling the fire, the defiance, and the spirit of a history that refuses to be forgotten. Every frame of the trailer reminded me of the weight and the power these characters carry, and it is humbling to step into that world”.

The film is based on Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic novel, the film brings alive India’s first female freedom fighter against the backdrop of the Sannyasi-Fakir rebellion of the 1770s.

Srabanti Chatterjee, who essays the titular role of Devi Chowdhurani, said, "This isn’t just a role for me, it’s an emotion. The trailer shows a woman’s journey from oppression to rebellion, and I hope audiences feel the same power and spirit that we felt while making this film. It's an ode to the unsung heroes who gave their blood and sweat to our motherland”.

The film is the first official Indo-UK co-production in Indian cinema (declared by I and B Ministry at Waves 2025), and brings Bengal’s legendary rebel to life with global ambition. The film also stars Arjun Chakraborty, Bibriti Chatterjee, Darshana Banik,

‘Devi Chowdhurani’ is set to release in cinemas on September 26, 2025.

