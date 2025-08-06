Producer T G Vishwa Prasad confirms there will be a second part to 'The Raja Saab'

Chennai, Aug 6 (IANS) Producer T G Vishwa Prasad, whose firm is producing director Maruthi's eagerly awaited horror thriller 'The Raja Saab', featuring Prabhas in the lead, has now confirmed that they had intentions to make 'The Raja Saab - Part 2' as well but that it would be a completely different story.

In an interview to a YouTube channel, Producer Vishwa Prasad said,"Raja Saab 2 is there. But this story will not continue. The second part will be in the type of a multiverse. It will belong to this franchise and will be in that scale and grandeur."

For the unaware, 'The Raja Saab' will hit screens worldwide on December 5 this year.

Prabhas will be seen stepping into uncharted territory with this film as The Raja Saab will be Prabhas's first full-fledged horror entertainer.

The first motion poster, which the makers had released a while back, had hinted at a deliciously twisted blend of supernatural elements and old-school charm, instantly grabbing attention across the board.

Directed by Maruthi, known for his unique blend of humour and emotion, The Raja Saab promises a horror film laced with surprising entertainment.

Backed by People Media Factory, the film is expected to be a visual spectacle. Sources close to the unit say that the film has been made on a grand scale with uncompromising production values.

The film has cinematography by Karthik Palani and music by Thaman S.

Unlike conventional filmmaking in which songs are finalized before shooting, the unit of ‘The Raja Saab’ had taken a different approach, offering Thaman the creative freedom to revisit his compositions.

When asked about his preference for this unconventional process, Thaman, in an interview in March this year, had explained, “I prefer this process because Prabhas sir is making a comeback with commercial songs after a long time. He has an intro song, a melody, a high-energy dance number, and a love song that serves as the film's theme.”

With massive expectations riding on the film’s music, Thaman has said that he is determined to deliver nothing short of excellence.

He emphasized, “The audio company has invested a lot around ₹30-40 crore. So, the songs need to connect with audiences across India, including the Hindi-speaking regions. Since Prabhas is returning to a commercial space, I had to put my heart into it. There’s no room for anything less than the best.”

The cast of 'The Raja Saab' includes the stunning trio of Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, who are expected to add charm, elegance, and freshness to the eerie yet colourful world of The Raja Saab.

--IANS

mkr/