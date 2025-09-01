Priyanka, Nick celebrate furry friends Gino, Diana’s b’day: We love you so much

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Global head-turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas along with her American popstar husband Nick Jonas celebrated the birthday of their four-legged babies Gino and Diana with a heart melting post on social media.

Priyanka and Nick in a collaborative post on Instagram, shared a reel video featuring fun moments they have spent with Gino, a German Shepherd and Diana, whom the actress adopted from the North Shore Rescue in New York.

For the caption, she wrote: “One’s built for the sheets and the other for the streets. Happy Birthday to our Gino and Di Di. We love you so much. Mama and daddy miss you. @diariesofdiana @ginothegermaan.”

The actress on August 30th revealed that she is enjoying her holiday in Africa. She shared a bunch of pictures from her vacation in Africa.

The pictures show the actress enjoying her holiday, gorging on some lip-smacking food, shedding the extra pounds in the gym, capturing the wildlife in her lens, sitting under the night sky, and enjoying some breathtaking views.

She simply wrote in the caption, “Lately”. The actress geo-tagged Africa in her location. She also shared an overhead shot of the Nile river in Africa.

On the acting front, Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film "SSMB29".

Touted to be an action-adventure inspired by history and mythology, "SSMB29" is likely to reach the audience in 2027.

In addition to this, PeeCee has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”. The female pirate is entrusted with protecting her family when her past catches up to her.

Made under the direction of Frank E. Flowers, the movie will also feature Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo in key roles, along with others.

--IANS

dc/