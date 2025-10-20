Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti's Diwali celebration includes a cute yellow lehenga & tattoo

Mumbai Oct 20 (IANS) Global sensation Priyanka Chopra provided an insight into the Diwali celebration of her little bundle of joy, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Taking to the Stories section of her Instagram handle, PeeCee uploaded a photo from the Diwali party she hosted at her U.S home.

The photo showed little Malti dressed in a yellow top and skirt. The toddler had her hair tied into pigtails as she stood with her back facing the camera, accompanied by some friends. A female, most likely Priyanka, stood near the children dressed in a white attire.

The little girl was also seen holding a toy in one hand as she was occupied with something. A beautiful tattoo on her arm was also visible in the photograph.

The room was decorated with flower garlands. Dropping the still on social media, Priyanka penned, "Malti's Diwali party was lit.... (fire and earthen lamp emojis)."

On Saturday, PeeCee decided to share a glimpse of her much-needed skin care after the constant travel in the last few days.

Providing her skin with the much-needed break, Priyanka decided to treat herself with some red-light therapy.

Posting a snap of the therapy on her Insta Stories, PeeCee wrote, "Three continents in five days!! my skin needs some help (sic)."

Relaxing her skin some more, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actress shared another click with a black mask on her face, accompanied by a goofy expression.

Prior to that, Priyanka got her hair untied by a 'pro' after an eventful Diwali bash in London, as husband Nick Jonas was not around to help.

The social media clip showed her being assisted by her hairstylist, Luke.

We could hear Priyanka saying, "Well, Nick's not here in London, Luke is."

The diva panned the camera towards Luke, who was untying her hair, and said, "We're getting in there, we are taking it off. Let's get it. That's how the pros do it. We're still going, though. It's stuck."

As Luke finally managed to undo PeeCee's hair, he proclaimed, "We're out."

"Dream team.. but also when @nickjonas is not around.. the series continues.. @lukepluckrose the performance pressure was real (laughing face emoji). (sic)," she captioned the post.

