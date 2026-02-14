Priyanka Chopra wishes birthday to the 'most incredible father-in-law' ever

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Global sensation Priyanka Chopra penned a sweet birthday wish for the 'most incredible father-in-law' ever, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr, who is also fondly called Papa Jonas.

PeeCee took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and published an adorable photo of Papa Jonas lovingly holding little Malti Marie. He seems to be pointing towards something while enjoying some quality time with the little one.

"Happiest birthday to the most incredible father-in-law ever. We love You senior @papakjonas (sic)," Priyanka wrote on the photo-sharing app.

American singer and actor Nick Jonas also wished his father by dropping a throwback photo with his dad from his childhood.

Nick shared on his Insta Stories, "Happy birthday to the best dad/ paw paw in the world @papakjonas.(sic)"

Speaking of Priyanka and Nick's love saga, Nick first contacted PeeCee on Twitter back in 2016. However, the two were able to meet in person only in 2017 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Eventually, they ended up falling for each other, and after dating for some time, PeeCee and Nick finally tied the knot in 2018 in a grand ceremony. The lovebirds got married according to both Christian and Hindu traditions.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their firstborn, daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogate in January 2022.

Shifting our focus to Priyanka's work commitments, she is awaiting the release of her forthcoming swashbuckler action thriller "The Bluff". She will be seen in an action-packed avatar as Ercell Bodden, a fierce pirate in her next.

Backed by the Russo Brothers under AGBO Studios in association with Amazon MGM Studios, "The Bluff" enjoys a powerful cast with Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, Captain Connor’s gold-hungry consigliere, along with Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo.

"The Bluff" will be released on February 25.

Furthermore, Priyanka has also been roped in as the leading lady in SS Rajamouli's eagerly-awaited "Varanasi", co-starring Mahesh Babu.

