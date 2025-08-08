Priyanka Chopra treats with some awe-worthy glimpses of little Malti with her family

Mumbai: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is making the best of both worlds. Along with dominating Hollywood with back-to-back powerful performances, the diva is also enjoying motherhood to the fullest with her dear daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

PeeCee used social media to drop some precious family moments of little Malti with her mom, and father, Nick Jonas.

The primary photo showed Malti relaxing on her seat while Priyanka held a tablet with "Mama" written on it. Next was a video of the little munchkin enjoying in the middle of a fountain.

Another picture featured Malti and her buddies picking out some treats for themselves in the candy shop.

We also see daddy's little princess accompanying her father Nick as he practises for his upcoming performance.

PeeCee also uploaded a still of Malti channeling her inner artist with some watercolors and a canvas.

One of the videos in the post had Priyanka and Malti running in their lush green backyard.

The sweet post ended with a beautiful photo of Nick and Malti taking a walk down the beach.

The 'Fashion' actress also treated the netizens with some more adorable glimpses of her daughter with her friends and family.

"Ohana means Family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten. - lilo and stitch," PeeCee captioned the post.

For those who do not know, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot back in 2018, after which the lovebirds welcomed Malti via surrogacy in 2022.

In a recent update, PeeCee and Malti landed in Hyderabad, most likely to shoot for SS Rajamouli's "SSMB29", opposite Mahesh Babu.

On Monday, she took to her Instagram stories and posted a photo of little Malti sitting on her comfy chair on the balcony, looking out the glass window at the beautiful landscape of the city.

Priyanka captioned the post, "Hyderabad mornings...", along with a red heart emoji.

--IANS