Priyanka Chopra treasures Nick Jonas’ handwritten letters over the years

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Global head turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spoken about a deeply personal promise her American popstar husband Nick Jonas made even before they got married.

Priyanka was speaking to Jay Shetty on his podcast and revealed that Nickhas continued to honour the promises he made even years after their marriage.

The global star shared that when Nick approached her mother to ask for her hand in marriage, he made a heartfelt assurance.

She said: “When he (Nick Jonas) asked my mom for my hand in marriage, he said, I promised your mom that I'll always keep you happy. That's going to be my quest, your happiness. And I'll always tell you how loved you are.”

Priyanka reflected that such words are easy to say during the excitement of a wedding, but what truly matters is sustaining them through everyday life. According to her, Nick has remained consistent in expressing his love.

“And you can say that, like when you just get married. But to keep up with it.”

She revealed that she keeps a “memory drawer” filled with handwritten notes and cards

“And to make sure he tells me, in little things, I have this memory drawer in which I keep cards. I love the cards that people write me. I love a handwritten note.”

Recently, while sorting through the drawer, she came across several letters Nick had written to her over the years.

“So I was pulling out all my cards and they're all mixed up. And all of these letters that Nick has written to me over the years, and I was just reading them. And right from the beginning, he just always told me, you know, it's the simplest thing, but tell your loved ones you love them. It makes such a big difference.”

The couple first met at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where he expressed his feelings for the Indian actress. At the Met Gala, the two made their first public appearance as a couple, and in 2018, reports of Priyanka and Nick being romantically involved began to surface online.

Nick finally proposed to Priyanka for marriage on her birthday in July 2018, in London, and the actress immediately said yes. It was in December 2018, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022 via surrogacy. The couple had later revealed how Malti Marie was born prematurely and spent over 100 days in the NICU before coming home.

