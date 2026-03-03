Priyanka Chopra says ‘there’s a lot unfolding around the world’: It’s hard, It’s heavy

Mumbai March 3 (IANS) Global icon Priyanka Chopra, in her latest social media post, has said that “there’s a lot unfolding around the world. It’s hard. It’s heavy,” hinting at the current global tensions, including the ongoing strains between the US, Iran, and Pakistan, Afghanistan.

Marking the festival of Holi, the global icon shared a powerful visual that symbolized hope amid turmoil.

The picture posted by Priyanka captures a towering bonfire lit for Holika Dahan.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “There’s a lot unfolding around the world. It’s hard. It’s heavy. But light has a way of showing us the way. Here’s to the triumph of good over evil. #HolikaDahan”

Talking about Holika Dahan, it is observed on the eve of Holi to commemorate the victory of good over evil, a belief rooted in the legend of Prahlad and Holika from ancient Hindu mythology.

The ritual bonfire of Holika Dahan symbolises the burning away of negativity, ego and evil forces, and highlighting the victory of positivity, faith, righteousness and truth.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, on the professional front, is gearing up for her upcoming movie helmed by filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The much-anticipated project is titled as Varanasi and also features Mahesh Babu in the lead alongside her.

The actress, a few days ago had turned heads as she walked down one of the busiest streets in New York City casually serving looks amid the hustle and bustle.

Taking to her social media account, Priyanka shared a carousel of striking images and captioned it as, “Couture chaos. NYC edition.”

Dressed in an all-white ensemble paired with a plush fur coat, the actress stood out effortlessly amid pedestrians crossing the street.

Peecee, after working in the Hindi film industry for a decade, made her big switch from Bollywood to Hollywood almost a decade ago.

In Bollywood, she has delivered many hits like Aitraaz, Fashion, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and many more.

