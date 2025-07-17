Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share a kiss in romantic video at the beach

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS) Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American popstar husband Nick Jonas redefined relationship goals during their romantic holiday at the beach.

Nick took to Instagram, where he shared a video from the beach. Nick made a reel on Jonas Brothers new song titled “I Can't Lose”. It started with Nick standing at the beach by himself dressed in a sleeveless shirt paired with shorts and a baseball cap. It had the text overlay that read: “Without her” along with a sad face emoji.

As soon as the music paces, Priyanka ran to Nick and leaped on him. The two then shared a passionate kiss. The text overlay then changed to read, "With her!" with heart eyes and happy emoji.

The singer captioned the post: “I can't lose."

Talking about the couple, they started dating in May 2018. The two got engaged in August, the same year. It was in December 2018, when Priyanka and Nick got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

The couple welcomed their first born, a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in 2022.

On the acting front, Priyanka’s latest work includes “Head Of States”, directed by Ilya Naishuller, an action-comedy film. The film also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles.

Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted in the comedy-actioner.

The 42-year-old actress also has Krrish 4, which marks actor Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut.

She is all set to portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

Adding to the line-up, Priyanka’s upcoming projects also include 'SSMB 29', a film directed by SS Rajamouli. This project marks her first collaboration with the acclaimed director and stars Mahesh Babu alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

