Priyanka Chopra credits Juhi Chawla as the inspiration behind her on-point curls

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Global sensation Priyanka Chopra recently shared a fun social media story highlighting and flaunting her beauty and on-point curls.

The actress, tagging her hairstylist, mentioned that the inspiration behind her curls was none other than Bollywood superstar Juhi Chawla. She wrote, ““Juhi Chawla is the forever inspiration,” with a red heart emoticon. Her hairstylist, on her own social media, reposting PeeCee's post, added the iconic Juhi Chawla song ‘Tu mere Saamne’ from her cult movie Darr for better reference.

For the uninitiated, Juhi Chawla’s luscious curly mane has been one of the most admired features of the actress, which went on to become an iconic part of her charming personality during the 90s era of Bollywood. At a time when most actresses sported wavy or straight hair, Juhi and also Madhuri Dixit became the beacons of gorgeous curly hair that went on to become their USP, apart from their fine acting skills.

Juhi’s curls were especially loved by fans in her films like Darr and Ishq and in her songs like “Jaadu Teri Nazar”, “Ishq Hua”, and “Ghunghat Ki Aad Mein”, and others. Back then, her curly hair would receive special mention from both fans and critics. Juhi has been a part of the industry for more than three decades.

The actress in her prime ruled the roost in Bollywood and went on to become one of the finest superstars of the entertainment business.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, the actress is all geared up for the shoot of her upcoming magnum opus, Varanasi, helmed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The actress is currently in India for the event of Varanasi that took place on the 15th of November in Hyderabad.

The movie also stars South Indian superstars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

--IANS

rd/